Sean Hannity Lists 'Lies' About Republicans To Woo Taylor Swift To GOP — It Backfires

Sean Hannity on Tuesday tried to lure Taylor Swift to the Republican side by listing what he said were “lies” about the GOP. But it didn’t go well at all. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host piled on to rightwing hysteria over the Biden campaign reportedly wanting the pop idol’s endorsement, and that has included wildconspiracy theories.

But Hannity made a misguided effort to make her think twice about aligning with Team Biden, which she did in 2020.

“Maybe she just bought into all the lies about conservatives and Republicans that they’re racist and sexist and homophobic and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic,” Hannity said. “And Republicans and conservatives want dirty air and water and a total ban on all abortions with no exceptions. If she believes all that, she is believing a lie.”

Hannity: Maybe Taylor Swift just bought into all the lies about Republicans that they are racist and sexist and homophobic and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic and they want a total ban on abortion… If she believes all that she is believing a lie. pic.twitter.com/rO4rLCtuaw — Acyn (@Acyn) January 31, 2024

X users pounced on him.

“If Taylor Swift believes all that, she’s paying attention,” one commenter wrote.

“Add in misogyny and you have the entire Republican platform!” another sniped.

Check out those tweets and more here:

Hannity speculated that Taylor Swift bought into the lie that Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, transphobic, Islamaphobic, deny climate change, and want total bans on abortion.



Ffs Hannity…add in misogyny and you have the entire Republican platform! pic.twitter.com/QAbsOdQ768 — Greg Buster (@Gregnus_2024) January 31, 2024

Shhhh...



Nobody tell Sean Hannity he is just advertising that Republicans are known for being "racist and sexist and homophobic and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic and they want a total ban on abortion."



And if Taylor Swift believes all that, she's paying attention. https://t.co/8Ygom9nea2 — News Corpse (@NewsCorpse) January 31, 2024

Saw Hannity trending and realized that it was likely an extension of the MAGA freakout about Taylor Swift. And if TS believes all of this about Republicans, she is correct. We see what they are doing. Actions speak louder than words. https://t.co/DFkAZgmbqB — Only two choices, Fascism or NOT! Ebony Noor ✊🏿 (@DarlingEbony) January 31, 2024

😂😂 Hannity just outlined the Rs perfectly then calls the perception a lie. “Maybe she [Swift] should think twice before making a decision about 2024.” Taylor voting for the 🍊🤡? Not a chance that would ever happen. She’s a smart, independent woman, not a Republican. — Kathy (@KathyCALiving1) January 31, 2024

Seems as if Hannity is trying to convince Taylor Swift that Republicans are not what they show themselves to be, as if she needs his reassurance. Remember, actions speak so much louder than words. — Joyful 💙 (@capricornmathlv) January 31, 2024

@seanhannity is legit hurt that #TaylorSwift is a woman with a mind of her own and principles to match. He is straight up devastated that she and Travis aren’t the star couple of the MAGA party. 😂😂😂 It’s pathetic. Even for Hannity. It’s like it suddenly dawned on him that all… — Carm (she, her, hers, ella) (@just_run08) January 31, 2024

That's not hate in Hannity's face or tone, that's pure fear! They're scared shitless of Taylor Swift!

Everything Hannity listed about Republicans, none of it is a "talking point", it's the definition of them based on their own words, behaviors and actions! — Paula Y (@PaulaYankelove) January 31, 2024

Related...