Sean Hannity Gets In Gavin Newsom's Face About Whether He'd Accept 2024 Nomination

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday confronted California Gov. Gavin Newsom about possibly accepting the Democratic nomination for president, prompting a lively exchange. (Watch the video below.)

Newsom has not been running for president (at least so far), but even right-wingers have been speculating about a possible Democratic substitute for President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection. Voter concerns about Biden’s age and an outlier poll that shows him losing by 10 points to Donald Trump have intensified the speculation.

One popular and baseless theory among conservatives has former first lady Michelle Obama stepping in. But Newsom’s name has also come up as a Democratic star with potential presidential aspirations.

“Under any circumstances at all — yes or no — will you ever, ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024 under any circumstances at all? That’s a yes or no,” Hannity asked Newsom at Wednesday’s Republican debate in California.

Hannity comically kept pressing, despite receiving an “of course not” and a “no!” from Newsom.

Hannity: Under any circumstances? Newsom: It’s ridiculous. Joe Biden’s our president. Hannity: Are you calling me ridiculous? Newsom: He’s gonna win this reelection.

H/T: Mediaite

