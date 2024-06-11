Sean Hannity finds quick all-cash buyer for his Long Island home after a bidding war

Sean Hannity has sold his Long Island home for $12.7 million in cash after a bidding war.

Sean Hannity has sold his sprawling waterfront estate on Long Island for $12.7 million — in an all-cash deal — to a devoted fan after an all-out bidding war.

Listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International revealed the news to the Wall Street Journal, marking a significant sale for the longtime Fox News star.

Hannity, who put the mansion on the market for $13.75 million in May, moved to Florida earlier this year.

Although Elliott kept the buyer’s identity under wraps, he confirmed that the new owner is a fan of Hannity’s work and even purchased the home’s furniture and library books, pushing the total sale price to more than $13 million. The deal was finalized on June 7.

Hannity has sold his Long Island property less than a month after listing it. STUDIO 910

The home occupies roughly 11,000 square feet. STUDIO 910

“I think there was a little bit of a star factor,” Elliott told the Journal, adding that the buyer “got a great deal.”

The nearly 6-acre estate in Oyster Bay boasts a private dock, a par-3 golf course, a separate putting green, a swimming pool and a lighted tennis court.

The kitchen. Josh Goetz Photography

The living room boasts high ceilings. Josh Goetz Photography

The primary bathroom. Josh Goetz Photography

According to Elliott, the property attracted four offers and went under contract within a week.

Hannity bought the waterfront property for $8.5 million in 2008 and invested several million dollars in renovations. The mansion, located about 40 miles east of Manhattan, features seven bedrooms and spans roughly 11,000 square feet.

In the luxury market, Elliott observed a surge in activity. “There’s such a limited amount of inventory right now and there’s tremendous demand,” he told the outlet. Hannity’s buyer offered cash and favorable terms, including a quick closing period. “Sean got a great buyer who wanted to close in 30 days,” he said.

Real estate data from Miller Samuel shows a 6.6% increase in sales on Nassau County’s North Shore in the first quarter, with the median sale price rising 24.1% year-over-year.

One of five bedrooms. Josh Goetz Photography

Another bedroom. Josh Goetz Photography

The library. Josh Goetz Photography

The pool. STUDIO 910

Hannity, who now broadcasts his radio show “The Sean Hannity Show” and his TV program “Hannity” from West Palm Beach, declared in January, “We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home and that is in the free state of Florida. I am out. I am done.”

In 2021, Hannity purchased a condo in Palm Beach for $5.3 million, further solidifying his move to the Sunshine State.