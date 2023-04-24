Sean Hannity Clueless Over Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News: ‘It’s Very Hard,’ but ‘I Don’t Own the Company’

Sean Hannity was blindsided by Fox News’ announcement that Tucker Carlson is parting ways with the network. Carlson was Fox News’ most-watched primetime host with his 8 p.m. ET news hour “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which Hannity then followed in the 9 p.m. hour with his own eponymous series. Carlson’s show launched in November 2016, while “Hannity” has been a Fox News flagship series since 2009.

“It’s very hard,” Hannity said at the start of his radio show, “The Sean Hannity Show,” regarding Carlson’s Fox News departure (via The Wrap). “My phone has been blowing up all day. The hard part for me is I don’t have a clue… I have no idea. Was it Tucker’s decision? Was it Fox’s? Was it a mutual agreement that they had? I don’t know.”

“I guess people think that because I’ve been there the longest that I’d have some knowledge or understanding of what’s going on, but… I just don’t,” Hannity added. “For those who think I should, I say to those people: ‘I don’t own the company.’”

Fox announced Carlson’s exit in an April 24 statement that read: “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” A spokeswoman for Fox News declined to elaborate.

The host’s departure was announced just days after corporate parent Fox Corp. agreed to pay $787.5 million in a settlement to Dominion Voting Systems after being accused of passing along specious conspiracy theories about its role in the 2020 presidential election. Carlson was expected to have to testify in the matter.

While Hannity appeared blindsided while discussing Carlson’s Fox News exit, other daytime hosts such as “The View” anchors rejoiced over the news.

“Can I ask the audience if they’ll help me do something?” Ana Navarro said as she threw her hands in the air and led the crowd in a singalong to Steam’s 1969 hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country,” Sunny Hostin said of Carlson. “And I just think, as a faithful person: Look at God. Look at God!”

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly called the decision a “terrible movie by Fox” but “a great thing for Tucker Carlson” while discussing the exit on her podcast. She also was clueless as to what happened behind the scenes.

“I don’t know what drove Fox News to make this decision, and it was clearly Fox News’s decision because they’re not letting him say goodbye,” Kelly said. “That’s my supposition. That’s not inside knowledge… I think this is a massive error. I think this is a massive misjudgment of what their audience wants.”

