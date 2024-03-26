Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Private Jet Reportedly in Caribbean amid U.S. Home Raids

The rapper's plane reportedly landed in Antigua on Monday after departing from the Van Nuys Airport

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sean “Diddy” Combs' plane has traveled from California to Antigua amid raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami by federal agents, reports TMZ.

On Sunday evening, around 5:30 p.m. local time, the 54-year-old rapper's private plane was tracked departing the Sacramento Executive Airport and then landed at Palm Springs International Airport about an hour later, per the outlet.

One hour after that, his plane took off from Palm Springs and landed at the Los Angeles-based Van Nuys Airport. The plane landed around 8 p.m. local time.

Then on Monday morning around 9 a.m., the plane departed the California airport and landed in Antigua.

It has not been confirmed whether the rapper was on the plane during the flights.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Homeland Security Investigation agents are seen at the entrance of US producer and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs's home

On Monday afternoon, Combs' Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by federal agents. TMZ first reported that federal cops arrived at the rapper's L.A. home, with helicopters above the property.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," Douglas Wigdor, attorney for Cassie and Jane Doe — who each previously filed lawsuits against Diddy — told PEOPLE in a statement.

The plane's travels and the home raids come amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits involving accusations from five different plaintiffs.



Additionally, FOX11 shared footage of the musician's sons, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian 'King' Combs, 25, in handcuffs outside of their Beverly Hills home.

Paras Griffin/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023

Beginning in November 2023, five people have accused Combs of sexual assault and similar allegations. Diddy's former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura first filed a lawsuit against him for allegations of rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence in November. The day after her filing they reached a settlement.



Later that month, another woman, who has since revealed herself as Liza Gardner, alleged that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in New York City more than 30 years ago, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The following day, he was accused of sexual assault by a third woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, in a lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court.

The next month, a fourth person accused Combs of sexual assault, also accusing him of sex trafficking and gang rape as well.

The fifth plaintiff, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court on Feb. 27. The former producer and videographer for Combs alleged that for more than a year, Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him. He is seeking $30 million in damages.

