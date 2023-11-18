Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie Settle Lawsuit That Accused Music Mogul of Rape, Physical Abuse

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie have settled a lawsuit that she filed one day ago, accusing the hip-hop mogul of repeatedly raping and physically abusing her for nearly a decade.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” Combs said in a statement. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Cassie reportedly added in a statement, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

This comes after Cassie, Combs’ former longtime partner whose real name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court Thursday. The suit claims that she was “trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking,” citing multiple incidents in which he allegedly “punched, beat, kicked and stomped” her.

The complaint alleges several other claims, including sex trafficking, sexual battery, sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and Sony’s Epic Records were also named in the suit.

Following the lawsuit, Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Combs, denied the allegations in a statement and said his client was being extorted. “For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” he said. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day.”

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, proceeded to respond in a statement, saying, “Mr. Comb’s offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence.”

The terms of the settlement have not been released.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter