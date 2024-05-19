Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs admits responsibility, apologizes for beating ex-girlfriend

Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media on Sunday to apologize after CNN aired security video that showed him beating singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that,” Combs begins in a brief recording shared on Instagram. “I was ****ed up … I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

The assault video, dated March 5, 2016, closely resembles the description of an incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City described in a November lawsuit filed by Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, that alleged years of sexual abuse and other violence by Combs.

Diddy Apology

It shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer, who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie and throwing a vase in her direction.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Combs insists, saying he sought “professional help” and underwent therapy after the incident.

“I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer says home raids were ‘excessive’ use of military force

While the video appears to be clear evidence of a crime, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that criminal charges would not be filed due to the statute of limitations running out.

“We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Ventura’s lawsuit, which was settled the day after it was filed, alleges that Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video.

CNN’s report is the latest public relations crisis for the former hitmaker, who also finds himself at the center of a federal investigation after agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in late March.

According to CNN, the investigation was handled by the Department of Homeland Security’s team that handles human trafficking crimes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

