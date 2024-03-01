Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Accuser in Sexual Assault Case Can No Longer Remain Anonymous If Case Proceeds

The music mogul denied the allegations in a filing earlier this month

A woman suing Sean Diddy Combs for sexual assault has been ordered to reveal her identity.

In a new filing obtained by PEOPLE, a judge ruled Thursday that Jane Doe — who claims that the music mogul and his longtime collaborator Harve Pierre, along with a third unidentified man, sex trafficked and gang raped her when she was 17 in 2003 — must include her real name in court documents if the case proceeds.

The ruling comes after Combs' side argued that "they will suffer prejudice as a result of [Jane Doe] proceeding anonymously while their identities have been revealed."

Ultimately, the court decided that Jane Doe did not have "more specific support" to maintain her anonymity.

Combs, 54, is looking to get the case tossed out and denied the allegations in a filing earlier this month.

“[Combs] never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” his response said.

The "Last Night" rapper also took issue with the photographs included in her complaint — and the timing of the lawsuit.

“The context, genuineness, and/or accuracy of the photographs are disputed,” the filing read. "Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced [Combs], as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action."

Adding, "For example, some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised."

Pierre filed his own response at the time and said he “never participated in the sexual assault of the plaintiff nor did he ever witness anyone else sexually assaulting the plaintiff," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs' company, also responded with a motion to dismiss.

"The deeply troubling allegations against the defendants by multiple women speak for themselves. The ridiculous claim that the photos are somehow fake and the law at issue is unconstitutional are nothing more than desperate attempts to conjure a defense where none exists,” Douglas Wigdor, Jane Doe's lawyer, said in response to the filing at the time.

Jane Doe filed the lawsuit in December. In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Jane Doe claimed that Pierre approached her at a lounge in Michigan and convinced her to take a private jet with him and the third unidentified man to Combs' recording studio in New York City.

Once she arrived, she alleged she was given drugs and alcohol before being "viciously gang raped" "one after the other," the lawsuit claimed.

Combs issued a blanket denial of the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE in December.



“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said.

The mogul added, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Jane Doe is the fourth person to accuse Combs of sexual assault over the past several months. On Feb. 27, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer for Combs, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that for more than a year, Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him. He is seeking $30 million in damages.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Shawn Holley, Combs' lawyer wrote: “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," Holley added. "We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

