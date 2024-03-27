Sean Combs’ Attorney: Home Raids Were ‘Excessive Show of Force’

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. - Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sean Combs’ attorney has blasted federal investigators’ raids at the music mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, calling the searches an “excessive show of force” and a “witch hunt” in a statement released on Tuesday.

Attorney Aaron Dyer said Combs was fully cooperative with Homeland Security agents and local law enforcement and was never detained throughout Monday’s raids. He added that neither Combs nor any of his family members were arrested by officials, and their ability to travel was not restricted. (Combs’ adult sons Justin, 30, and King, 25, were seen seemingly detained for a brief period while standing outside Combs’ Los Angeles mansion.)

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

The simultaneous coast-to-coast raids came as a shock on Monday, with Homeland Security reportedly carrying out a warrant issued out of the Southern District of New York. A source previously told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe already sat for interviews with SDNY investigators for a probe related to alleged sex trafficking, domestic violence and racketeering. It comes after a number of people — including Combs’ ex-girlfriend singer Cassie — filed civil lawsuits against Combs.

While Combs’ attorney said his client and none of his family members were arrested, Rolling Stone earlier reported that Brendan Paul — who was accused in a recent civil suit of being Combs’ drug “mule” — was arrested by Miami-Dade police on possession of cocaine and marijuana charges. Brian Bieber, Paul’s attorney said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “We do not plan on trying this case in the media – all issues will be dealt with in Court.”

As of Tuesday, authorities have not disclosed specifically the reason behind the raid, i.e., whether it was due to the multiple civil suits against Combs or if someone else came forward privately with new criminal allegations. A source that spoke with Rolling Stone would only confirm that the raids were tied to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The HSI has not released a detailed list of everything it took from Combs’ homes, but NBC News reported that officials seized Combs’ phones in the Miami raid. The outlet also reported that firearms were found his properties, but did not note if the guns were seized or who they were registered to

It is still unclear if investigators will find evidence that supports federal charges, and in turn enable prosecutors to serve Combs with an indictment.

