Sean Combs accused of gang rape, sex trafficking in fourth lawsuit; Diddy denies claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another lawsuit, accusing him of rape and sex trafficking of a 17-year-old. Combs denies the allegations against him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing further accusations of rape and sex trafficking in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday, the fourth such legal action against him.

The lawsuit, filed by an unnamed Jane Doe, alleges Combs and two others gang raped her when she was a 17-year-old in her junior year of high school.

The music mogul, who has been accused of sexual and physical assault in three recent claims, including two pending lawsuits, is named in the suit along with former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, who is alleged to have in a separate suit. An unidentified "third assailant" is also named as a defendant. The suit seeks unspecified compensatory damages for lost wages, as well as "mental pain and anguish and severe emotional distress."

The suit alleges Pierre approached the 17-year-old at a lounge in Michigan, telling her he was "best friends" with Combs. After calling Combs to prove their relationship, the woman alleges Pierre and Combs convinced her to take a private jet to Diddy's New York City recording studio.

Combs, Pierre and the unnamed third assailant then plied the plaintiff, referred to as "Jane Doe," with drugs and alcohol, the suit claims, and "viciously" gang raped her.

Former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre is named in the new lawsuit alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs and Pierre "preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, who represents the plaintiff, said in a statement Wednesday. "The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

Combs denied the claims in a statement Wednesday. "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," he said. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he said.

Combs' ex Cassie Ventura alleged the record label exec raped her in 2018 and subjected her to years of sexual and physical abuse in a lawsuit, which the two settled one day after it was filed. Wigdor also represented Ventura.

That lawsuit and settlement sparked several more claims against Diddy and his associates. Those filed in court last month were subject to New York under the Adult Survivors Act, which expired on Nov. 23. The new suit was filed under gender discrimination laws.

Combs has been adamant in publicly denying the claims against him. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," he said in a statement responding to Ventura's lawsuit. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day."

He has since stepped down temporarily as chairman of his cable television network Revolt.

This story is developing.

