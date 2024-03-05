SE Ocala restaurant temporarily closed; failed multiple state inspections

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Marion County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Marion County for the week of Feb. 26-March 3, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Marion County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Feb. 26-March 3 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Marion County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

These restaurants failed their Feb. 26-March 3 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-upinspections are required.

303 SE 17th St., Ocala

Complaint Inspection on Feb. 27

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

25 total violations, with 8 high-priority violations

High Priority - Container of medicine improperly stored. At the front reach-in cooler, observed medicine stored inside reach-in cooler above customers food, also at the cook line, observed box with multiple medicine stored above prep table in use.

High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Female employee touching multiple dirty surfaces and taking orders, started working with food and no hand washed occurred. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. At the cook line, male employee cracked a raw shell eggs and immediately after handle a cleaned plastic to go container and served soup and cooked egg (no observable cross contamination observed) Inspector addressed all handwash violations with person in Charge. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. At the prep area, observed Male employee working with raw frozen chicken switched to work with cooked food (chicken) and handled cleaned containers. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At the prep area, observed male employee cutting Chinese cabbage with no gloves, Inspector instructed to washed his hands and use gloves, employee started wearing gloves no hand washed occurred. **Warning**

High Priority - Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. At the prep area, observed male employee picking knife from floor and placing on magnet for later use, Inspector instructed to perform sanitization process, employee rinsed knife with water and placed back to magnet, no soap applied No sanitization occurred.

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. At the prep area, observed raw scallops bag stored above vegetables.

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At the cook line: observed 12 live roaches around electric outlet behind reach-in cooler. One live roach on reach-in cooler lid at the cook line, Manager killed. One live roach on wall behind shelves. One live roach under handwash sink at the end of the cook line. **Warning**

303 SE 17th St., Ocala

Complaint Inspection on Feb. 28

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

6 total violations, with 5 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Female employee touching multiple dirty surfaces and taking orders, started working with food and no hand washed occurred. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. At the cook line, male employee cracked a raw shell eggs and immediately after handle a cleaned plastic to go container and served soup and cooked egg (no observable cross contamination observed) Inspector addressed all handwash violations with person in Charge. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. At the prep area, observed Male employee working with raw frozen chicken switched to work with cooked food (chicken) and handled cleaned containers. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At the prep area, observed male employee cutting Chinese cabbage with no gloves, Inspector instructed to washed his hands and use gloves, employee started wearing gloves no hand washed occurred. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At the cook line: observed 12 live roaches around electric outlet behind reach-in cooler. One live roach on reach-in cooler lid at the cook line, Manager killed. One live roach on wall behind shelves. One live roach under handwash sink at the end of the cook line. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: Observed one live roach under steam table at the cook line. Observed twelve live roaches underneath reach-in cooler (motor area) at the cook line. **Admin Complaint**

303 SE 17th St., Ocala

Complaint Inspection on Feb. 29

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

6 total violations, with 5 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Female employee touching multiple dirty surfaces and taking orders, started working with food and no hand washed occurred. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. At the cook line, male employee cracked a raw shell eggs and immediately after handle a cleaned plastic to go container and served soup and cooked egg (no observable cross contamination observed) Inspector addressed all handwash violations with person in Charge. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. At the prep area, observed Male employee working with raw frozen chicken switched to work with cooked food (chicken) and handled cleaned containers. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At the prep area, observed male employee cutting Chinese cabbage with no gloves, Inspector instructed to washed his hands and use gloves, employee started wearing gloves no hand washed occurred. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At the cook line: observed 12 live roaches around electric outlet behind reach-in cooler. One live roach on reach-in cooler lid at the cook line, Manager killed. One live roach on wall behind shelves. One live roach under handwash sink at the end of the cook line. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: Observed one live roach under steam table at the cook line. Observed twelve live roaches underneath reach-in cooler (motor area) at the cook line. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: Observed one live roach around reach-in cooler hinges, Manager killed and cleaned. Observed one live roach above steam table, employee killed and cleaned. **Admin Complaint** **Corrective Action Taken**

303 SE 17th St., Ocala

Complaint Inspection on March 1

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

6 total violations, with 5 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Female employee touching multiple dirty surfaces and taking orders, started working with food and no hand washed occurred. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. At the cook line, male employee cracked a raw shell eggs and immediately after handle a cleaned plastic to go container and served soup and cooked egg (no observable cross contamination observed) Inspector addressed all handwash violations with person in Charge. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. At the prep area, observed Male employee working with raw frozen chicken switched to work with cooked food (chicken) and handled cleaned containers. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At the prep area, observed male employee cutting Chinese cabbage with no gloves, Inspector instructed to washed his hands and use gloves, employee started wearing gloves no hand washed occurred. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At the cook line: observed 12 live roaches around electric outlet behind reach-in cooler. One live roach on reach-in cooler lid at the cook line, Manager killed. One live roach on wall behind shelves. One live roach under handwash sink at the end of the cook line. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: Observed one live roach under steam table at the cook line. Observed twelve live roaches underneath reach-in cooler (motor area) at the cook line. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: Observed one live roach around reach-in cooler hinges, Manager killed and cleaned. Observed one live roach above steam table, employee killed and cleaned. **Admin Complaint** **Corrective Action Taken** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: At the cook line, observed two live roaches on floor under reach-in coolers, employee killed and cleaned. **Admin Complaint** **Corrective Action Taken**

Which Marion County restaurants had high priority violations?

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Feb. 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

2 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In reach in cooler: pork 50F. Cheese 52F. Pork 52F. Chicken 52F. Milk 50F. Pork 48F. Milk 50F. All items placed in unit today, moved to reach in freezer cooler and ice chest. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: In reach in cooler: Chicken 48F. Pork 49F. Beef 50F. Items were placed in reach in cooler at beginning of work day. Moved to reach in chest freezer. **Admin Complaint** **Corrective Action Taken**

728 NE 36th Ave., Ocala

Routine Inspection on Feb. 27

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At the cook line, observed bowl no handle with raw beef juice stored on top of broccoli, Manager moved. Also, In walk-in cooler, observed box of chicken stored above raw shell eggs (cooked for immediate service), Manager moved during inspection. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

533 NE First Ave., Ocala

Routine Inspection on Feb. 29

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

11 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, raw burgers stored above hot dogs, Employee moved and stored properly. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. In walk-in cooler, observed slaw date marked 2/22/24

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, raw burgers 47F, Manager moved to freezer. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. At the cook line, hush puppies 72F, per employee hush puppies came out at 12:00-12:30, establishment closed at 3:00pm and item will be discarded. Inspector provided time as a Public Health control form during inspection. Also observed pulled pork at 120F, employee placed pork inside freezer. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

4414 SE College Rd, Ocala

Complaint Inspection on Feb. 29

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

25 total violations, with 7 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Male employee on cookline picked up raw beef and placed on grill then plated ready to eat food without washing hands. Male employee handled raw chicken then picked up o go container of food and added sauce without first washing hands. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched apron then continued to cook without washing hands. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In reach in make table near back door: pans of raw scallops and raw shrimp stored on shelf over noodles and cut onions. In reach in cooler at sushi bar: raw fish on shelf over dressings and vegetables. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Male employee washed one bare hand and one gloved hands. Glove was removed and employee rewashed hands. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Tempura shrimp 55F on prep table in kitchen area. Manager stated shrimp was placed out two hours prior and added time stamp, will discard after four hours and add to Time as a Public Health Control (TPHC) documentation. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Bottle of windex on over door at cookline. Bottle of windex on shelf next to clean towels. Moved all. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. Next to dish machine with hose attached.

2621 SW 19th Avenue Road, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Feb. 26

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

3 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At the buffet area, observed spam 46F, pork 48F, tofu 47F, clams 46F, sprouts 45F, raw calamari 45F, quail eggs 57F, raw fish 45F, raw shrimp 45F, raw beef 47F, Manager add ice to some items and all items were placed on time from 11:45 to 3:45. A So at the cook line, cut tomatoes at 68F, Manager will placed on time. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-26: On time. Some items placed on time didn't started at 41F or bellow. Items will be discarded at 4:00pm. **Time Extended**

4414 SW College Rd, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Feb. 29

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

6 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Desserts displayed for customer service at front counter have no overhead protection. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee stacked dirty dishes in rack then continued to clear clean dishes from separate rack without washing hands.

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Feb. 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

10 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In reach in cooler: cheese 50F. Cheese 51F. beef 50F. All items placed in cooler with an ambient temperature of 51F two hours prior to inspection. Items moved to reach in freezer. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Coleslaw 96F on front counter. Cheese and pork mix 85F on table next to grill. Cheese and bean mix 84F on table next to grill. Rice 121F on top of steam table. Manager stated all items were prepared in the last two hours. Items moved to steam table and reach in freezer. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

128 SW Broadway St., Ocala

Routine Inspection on Feb. 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

10 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, spinach dip 48F, soup 48F, mushroom soup 47F, boiled eggs 48F, items in cooler overnight, no temperatures recorded during the day. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, spinach dip 48F, soup 48F, mushroom soup 47F, boiled eggs 48F, items in cooler overnight, no temperatures recorded during the day. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

13280 N. State Road 19, Salt Springs

Routine Inspection on March 1

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

12 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. In reach in cooler at front counter: cream 46F. Ranch dressing 49F. Employee stated items were in cooler overnight. Discussed large boxes and plastic sheets are potentially preventing air flow. Food temperatures in unit increase with each lower shelf. Stop sale issued. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In reach in cooler at front counter: cream 46F. Ranch dressing 49F. Employee stated items were in cooler overnight. Discussed large boxes and plastic sheets are potentially preventing air flow. Food temperatures in unit increase with each lower shelf. Stop sale issued.

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Bottles of soap stored on top of reach in freezer in storage room. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

303 SE 17th St., Ocala

Complaint Inspection on March 1

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Female employee touching multiple dirty surfaces and taking orders, started working with food and no hand washed occurred. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. At the cook line, male employee cracked a raw shell eggs and immediately after handle a cleaned plastic to go container and served soup and cooked egg (no observable cross contamination observed) Inspector addressed all handwash violations with person in Charge. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. At the prep area, observed Male employee working with raw frozen chicken switched to work with cooked food (chicken) and handled cleaned containers. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At the prep area, observed male employee cutting Chinese cabbage with no gloves, Inspector instructed to washed his hands and use gloves, employee started wearing gloves no hand washed occurred. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-28: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-29: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-01: **Time Extended**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala area restaurant/food truck inspections: Feb. 26-March 3, 2024