SDSU leads Summit with five selections on conference's first CBS Sports Network schedule

Oct. 18—SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State basketball will be featured plenty in the first season of the Summit League's new linear television deal with CBS Sports Network, the conference announced on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

SDSU leads the conference with total appearances on CBSSN with five games, three men's games and two women's contests. The men's matchups include the SDSU-USD game in Brookings on Feb. 4, 2024.

The Jackrabbits' schedule includes:

Men:

* Jan. 25, 2024: Kansas City at South Dakota State, 6 p.m.

* Feb. 4, 2024: South Dakota at South Dakota State, 4 p.m.

* Feb. 10, 2024: Oral Roberts at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

Women:

* Dec. 31, 2023: South Dakota State at North Dakota, noon.

* Jan. 28, 2024: Oral Roberts at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

Aside from the in-state game on Feb. 4, the Coyotes will feature in one other regular-season game. South Dakota's men's home game against Omaha will air at 2 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

CBS Sports Network will also air four games at the 2023 Summit League men's and women's basketball tournaments. The network will air both women's semifinal games on Monday, March 11, along with the men's and women's title games on Tuesday, March 12. The women's championship game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the men's is slated for 8:30 p.m., both being bumped back to later in the day than they were when the title games were broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively.

Midco Sports remains the primary local cable broadcaster of SDSU and USD regular-season basketball games, with their schedule to be announced later this fall.

At Summit League basketball media day earlier in the month, Commissioner Josh Fenton spoke about the considerations made with the schedule for the new season, both for television and competitive interests.

2023-24 Summit League Basketball schedule on CBS Sports Network

Date

Time

Sport

Matchup

12/29/2023

7 p.m. CT

MBB

St. Thomas at North Dakota

12/31/2023

12 p.m. CT

WBB

South Dakota State at North Dakota

12/31/2023

2 p.m. CT

MBB

Omaha at South Dakota

1/6/2024

7 p.m. CT

MBB

Weber State at Oral Roberts

1/25/2024

6 p.m. CT

MBB

Kansas City at South Dakota State

1/28/2024

3 p.m. CT

WBB

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

2/4/2024

4 p.m. CT

MBB

South Dakota at South Dakota State

2/10/2024

3 p.m. CT

MBB

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

2/24/2024

1 p.m. CT

MBB

North Dakota at North Dakota State

3/11/2024

12:30 p.m. CT

WBB

Women's Basketball Semifinal

3/11/2024

3 p.m. CT

WBB

Women's Basketball Semifinal

3/12/2024

3:30 p.m. CT

WBB

Women's Basketball Championship

3/12/2024

8:30 p.m. CT

MBB

Men's Basketball Championship