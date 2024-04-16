'Scrubs' stars gather for a mini reunion: 'Getting the band back together!'

Just call it "My Reunion."

The stars of "Scrubs" recently gathered for a mini reunion more than a decade after the classic sitcom aired its final episode.

Christa Miller, who played Jordan Sullivan on the show, shared a photo on Instagram of the "impromptu pizza party" with Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, Sarah Chalke and "The Talk" host Amanda Kloots.

McGinley also shared a picture from the reunion on X and wrote, "…getting the band back together!" Donald Faison was not seen in either of the pictures.

The reunion comes 14 years after the sitcom created by Bill Lawrence aired its finale in 2010. The show's first seven seasons aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before it moved to ABC for the final two seasons.

Lawrence, who has been married to Miller since 1999, jokingly wrote in the comments of her photo, "Was not invited. Weird."

Judy Reyes, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Ken Jenkins, and Zach Braff in "Scrubs."

This isn't the first time the cast has reunited since the show's finale. In 2022, Braff, Faison, Chalke, McGinley, Lawrence, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn all took part in a panel at the ATX TV Festival, where they discussed the possibility of a "Scrubs" reunion. Faison suggested it would have to be done as a movie due to the busy schedule of the cast and of Lawrence, who has gone on to produce shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking."

Most iconic TV nurses: From Carla Espinosa of 'Scrubs' to Kitty Forman of 'That '70s Show'

"We all would love to work together again," Faison said. "(But) it can't be a full season of a show. It would have to be a movie or something like that."

Zach Braff and Donald Faison are back: Ad Meter roundup

Braff added that he would be "down" for a reunion if Lawrence is involved, and Lawrence then confidently told fans, "We're going to do it. You guys know we're going to do it."

While Faison apparently didn't attend this mini reunion, he and Braff host the "Scrubs" podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends." They have also appeared together in T-Mobile ads. Faison is currently starring on the NBC sitcom "Extended Family," while Braff in 2023 wrote and directed the movie "A Good Person" starring Florence Pugh. Braff has also directed episodes of "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking." Chalke, meanwhile, voices Beth on "Rick and Morty," and McGinley's recent credits include "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Scrubs' stars gather for a mini reunion: See the photo