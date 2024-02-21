As Scripted Shows Return To Broadcast, CBS Scores Top 16 Titles Of Premiere Week

CBS had a good premiere week.

The network landed the top 16 shows of the week, the first time that any network has accomplished this feat since at least 1987, when Nielsen first introduced People-Meters.

More from Deadline

With the strikes delaying its scripted premieres, CBS launched shows including Young Sheldon, FBI and NCIS last week and it recorded 32% more viewers than compared with the opening week in the 2022/23 season.

ABC’s American Idol and America’s Funniest Home Videos were the only two non-CBS shows in the top 20.

Per Nielsen, CBS averaged 5.08 million viewers compared to its September 2022 premiere week viewership of 3.85 million viewers. It was also the number one network every night it aired scripted originals (Wednesday had The Price is Right and Survivor), and had the number one show for six nights (it lost Saturday).

Young Sheldon topped the pile with 7.99M viewers, followed by FBI with 7.7M. 60 Minutes got 7.43M, NCIS took 7.3M, Ghosts scared 7.05M, Tracker found 6.87M, The Equalizer averaged 6.5M, FBI: International arrested 6M, The Neighborhood got 5.79M and Fire Country extinguished blazes for 5.7M viewers to round out the top ten.

The premiere episode of Tracker, which scored a post-Super Bowl slot, has now been watched by nearly 28M viewers including live+same day numbers, seven days of DVR and VOD playback and streaming.

“In an increasingly fragmented media world, CBS’ programming strategy and audience reach continue to stand out and stand tall,” said George Cheeks, CEO of CBS.

“As soon as the strikes ended, we focused on a programming and promotional plan to launch our new season following the Super Bowl,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of Entertainment at CBS. “Our loyal and new viewers overwhelmingly responded and welcomed back their favorite shows in a big way.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.