Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse Actor Joey Morgan Dead at 28: 'He Was Magnetic'

Joey Morgan, best known for his role in the 2015 film Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, has died. He was 28.

The actor died Sunday morning, according to a statement his rep shared with The Hollywood Reporter. No details about his cause of death were available and the rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning," the statement said. "It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private."

Born in Chicago, Morgan made his Hollywood debut in Scouts Guide, playing Augie Foster alongside fellow leads Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller.

In 2017, he starred in Flower with Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker, Adam Scott and Dylan Gelula. He was praised for his role in the comedy-drama and selected by IndieWire as one of Tribeca's breakout talents.

His other films include Compadres, Camp Manna, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Max Reload and the Nether Blasters. On TV, he appeared in Angie Tribeca, Chicago Med and Critters: A New Binge.

Following the news of his death, several of Morgan's former costars and colleagues paid tribute to him on social media.

"Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful," Scouts Guide director Christopher Landon wrote on Twitter. "And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him."

Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/53GQ0r0YYB — christopher landon (@creetureshow) November 21, 2021

Flower star Deutch, 27, honored Morgan on Instagram. "rest in peace joey. a deeply kind, talented, special person. we love you 💔," she wrote.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who had a role in Scouts Guide, commented on her post, "What?!? No. Such a hilarious bright star when I worked with him. Wow. This is awful."

Also on Instagram, Miller, 29, shared some photos of Morgan alongside a heartfelt message.

"The world has lost a great human. I was told that my dear friend Joey Morgan has passed away," he wrote. "Joey was kind, giving, hilarious, extremely talented and full of love and life. We had nothing but fun together. Didn't matter where we were in the world we would always catch-up and keep each other company through the formative years of us breaking into our industry."

Miller continued, "Sometimes we wouldn't see each other for years and once we reunited it was like only a couple days had passed. I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together and I'm sorry we didn't have more time. I miss you. I love you! And I'll see you later duder."