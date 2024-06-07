Who was Scott Scurlock? The true story of ‘How to Rob a Bank’

In the 1990s, a bank robber and his team of accomplices stole $2.3 million from 17 banks in the Seattle area, becoming one of the most notorious bank robbers in American history.

As it turns out, the bank robber, dubbed “Hollywood” by the media, was a “popular, good looking, well-educated 30-year-old resident of Olympia, Washington with no criminal record,” per the FBI. The crime writer Ann Rule described him, in a "48 Hours" interview, as a "bank robber who looked like Mel Gibson."

He also lived in a 1,500 square foot tree house, which he made with his friends and one of his accomplices, for over a decade. "The tree house ... symbolized their camaraderie," Rule said in "48 Hours."

In Netflix’s new documentary “How to Rob A Bank,” interviews with friends and family members of Scurlock help to paint a picture of who the bank robber was and what brought him to his high-flying illicit career.

Who was Scott Scurlock?

Scurlock was born in Virginia to a minister and a teacher, per the Washington Secretary of State’s archives.

Before moving to Washington to attend Evergreen State College, he and his friend had a short stint growing and selling marijuana secretly on the tomato farm in Hawaii where they worked. When the farm owner discovered the marijuana, he fired the pair.

While studying to be a doctor at Evergreen, Scurlock continued experimenting in the drug trade, sneaking into the chemistry lab after hours to cook meth. He made and sold meth for over a decade.

According to Steve Meyers, one of Scurlock’s accomplices, Scurlock never intended to hurt anyone during his robberies.

“His whole point was, ‘If you go in crazy with violence and waving your gun, and if something does happen, what do you do then?’” Meyers told CBS News from prison in 2002.

Meyers and Mark Biggins, Scurlock’s accomplices, were each sentenced to 21 years in federal prison. Meyers was released in 2013 and Biggins in 2015, per the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

According to the Seattle Times, Scurlock was known by those in his Olympia, Washington community to be attractive, quiet, and a big tipper.

“He wasn’t a rough-type personality. He was very well-mannered,” Shawn Newman, Scurlock’s lawyer, told the Seattle Times. “He was an interesting guy. If you were to see him on the street, even if he hadn’t shaved for a couple of days, he still looked good. He was very physically fit.”

Some also witnessed a darker side to Scurlock. One of his neighbors spoke to the Seattle Times about Scurlock’s disconcerting “rage” over real-estate signs posted by his neighbors on the country road where they lived.

“He was the scariest guy I’ve ever met,” Greg Smith, a campus minister at Evergreen who faced disagreements with Scurlock over the signs, told the Seattle Times. “He was in a rage. He was cursing and screaming and threatening me just because of the signs.”

Where is Scott Scurlock now?

In November 1996, police finally caught up to Scurlock and gave chase as his team’s van struggled through rush hour. During the pursuit, Scurlock got away but left a wounded Meyers and Biggins behind to be captured.

The next day, police closed in on Scurlock, who was hiding out in an elderly woman’s backyard trailer.

Scurlock, then 41, fatally shot himself. According to the Washington Post, police fired tear gas into the camper before entering an hour and a half later to find him dead.

“I can’t even comprehend him getting into any violent world,” Stuart Scurlock, his cousin, told the Seattle Times after his death. “He was always gentle, peace-loving. I can’t picture something like this.”

The two brothers who found Scurlock in their mother’s backyard camper and tipped the police off received a $10,000 reward from two banks, per an article in the Seattle Times.

In 1997, six law enforcement officers sued Scurlock’s estate for damages following a shootout that they said led to emotional support damages, the AP wrote at the time.

In 1999, Scurlock’s mother and two sisters put Scurlock’s home and land up for sale to pay off restitution to the FBI, credit cards and insurance bills related to the law enforcement officials’ lawsuit.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com