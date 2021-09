Lifestyle Bravo

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are saying goodbye to their amazing vacation home. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple recently put their Toms River, New Jersey house on the market. According to the property records, the home was originally listed for $2.9 million, but dropped to $2.45 million shortly after. Although Melissa explained in the video above that the home is "such an amazing place," she and Joe are now looking for a change of scenery. "They are looking to buy in the Hamptons," a rep