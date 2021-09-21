Scott Foley on his 'short-lived marriage' to Jennifer Garner: 'We hit it off instantly'

Leave it to Andy Cohen to get Scott Foley "squirming" while talking about his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Foley, who married Garner in 2000, gave rare comments about the "short-lived" relationship on Monday's SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. It started when Cohen asked Foley whether he dated any young stars during his Felicity days.

"I got married during Felicity. Uh, it was a short lived marriage," replied Foley.

"To Jennifer Garner," added Cohen.

"That's right. Um, we're speaking about this with my current wife behind me and she's laughing. She's really enjoying the squirming that I'm doing," laughed Foley.

The Scandal star and Garner split in 2003. He went on to marry current wife, Marika Dominczyk, in 2007. They share three children. Garner married Ben Affleck in 2005.

"We were together for a total of about five years," Foley said of Garner. "I downplay that because my wife's right behind me."

Cohen let Foley know Dominczyk, who was watching the interview, was "nodding her head no" and saying the actors "were together for three years."

"I think we were married for three," clarified Foley. "I'm going to let you be my eyes in the back of my head. This is dangerous, dangerous territory, my friend. This is where Andy Cohen wants to be."

Cohen asked Foley how he and Garner met.

"She played my girlfriend on Felicity," replied Foley. (Garner appeared in three episodes starting in 1998.) "We met on the show and we hit it off instantly and were soon dating."

"If you ran into Jennifer Garner at the Emmy's, would you avoid her?" asked Cohen.

"No, you have to say hello. You're very civil. Um, I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine. It's, uh, wouldn't be something that we would search out, but, I've seen her a few times, especially when we were living in LA," said Foley. "Marika has been with me and, you know, everybody says, hi, and you're cordial and you move on. That's life right?"

Garner filed for divorce in 2003 citing irreconcilable differences. The date of separation was listed as March 23 — when the actress showed up to the Oscars without Foley as her date. Both stars blamed Hollywood for their demise.

"Nobody else was involved," Foley told TV Guide in 2003 when she was linked to Alias co-star, Michael Vartan. "Jennifer became a huge celebrity. She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know? Through no one's fault and everyone’s fault."

Garner told Allure years later, "Oh, he's a great guy. We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us. We didn't have a shot. He's a really good guy, and we just imploded."

Watch Foley get grilled by Cohen in the video below.