Scott Disick Flips Car in Speeding-Related Accident as Sheriffs Say 'Alcohol Was Not a Factor'

Scott Disick

Scott Disick was involved in a car accident in Calabasas, California.

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station responded to an incident on Sunday involving the 39-year-old Kardashians star. Officials arrived on the scene and "contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle."

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the release stated. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."

Disick's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ was the first to report the accident news. According to the news outlet, the Flip It Like Disick star had been driving a Lamborghini SUV when the collision occurred.

Disick shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. In May, the 43-year-old Poosh founder got married to Travis Barker in Italy.

A source previously said of Kardashian's marriage to Barker that Disick wasn't "handling it well."

"He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it," the insider continued. "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."

Disick's most-recent long-term ex, Sofia Richie, also recently got engaged to Elliot Grainge. An insider said the soon-to-be-married pair are "a great match for each other."

Disick, meanwhile, had most recently been linked to model Rebecca Donaldson. The duo made their red carpet debut at The Kardashians' season 1 premiere in April, but E! News confirmed their split in June.