    Scott Baio accuses Joe Biden of stealing his 'let's make America America again' speech: 'He's a plagiarizing fraud'

    Scott Baio used the phrase "Make America America Again" at the 2016 Republican Convention. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Alyssa Milano isn’t the only ‘80s TV star giving Joe Biden a hard time these days.

    Milano, a Democrat, recently expressed frustration at the former vice president’s since-reversed support of the Hyde Amendment regarding abortion, saying it was holding her back from endorsing him in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. But it’s unlikely Biden has any shot of winning over conservative actor Scott Baio, who has called the politician a “plagiarizing fraud.”

    Biden used the line during an Iowa campaign stop on June 11. (Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

    Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign was hit with charges that he plagiarized British politician Neil Kinnock. More than three decades later, the former Delaware senator is facing similar accusations regarding the wording in his climate plan and other 2020 campaign material, much to the delight of his political opponents.

    Now conservatives are accusing Biden of ripping off Michael Avenatti, former lawyer to alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels and a onetime presidential hopeful. Speaking at a rally in Iowa on Tuesday, Biden told the crowd, “[Trump] says, ‘let's make America great again ... let's make America America again.”

    It’s a slogan Avenatti, according to Fox News, tweeted he was “happy” to have Biden use. it also caught the attention of first son Donald Trump Jr.

    But Trump Jr.’s got it wrong, claims Scott Baio. The former Charles in Charge star says he was the first to use “let’s make America America again,” using the phrase during his speech at the 2016 Republican Convention. The actor also insisted that his words vary from “Let America Be America Again,” the title of a 1935 Langston Hughes poem.

    Baio called Biden a “plagiarizing fraud” and retweeted a fan’s call for the presidential frontrunner to apologize.

    The 58-year-old also fired back at a Biden supporter praising the Iowa remarks, tweeting, “this hashtag belongs to me.”

