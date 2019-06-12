Scott Baio accuses Joe Biden of stealing his 'let's make America America again' speech: 'He's a plagiarizing fraud'

Scott Baio used the phrase "Make America America Again" at the 2016 Republican Convention. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alyssa Milano isn’t the only ‘80s TV star giving Joe Biden a hard time these days.

Milano, a Democrat, recently expressed frustration at the former vice president’s since-reversed support of the Hyde Amendment regarding abortion, saying it was holding her back from endorsing him in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. But it’s unlikely Biden has any shot of winning over conservative actor Scott Baio, who has called the politician a “plagiarizing fraud.”

Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign was hit with charges that he plagiarized British politician Neil Kinnock. More than three decades later, the former Delaware senator is facing similar accusations regarding the wording in his climate plan and other 2020 campaign material, much to the delight of his political opponents.

Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him. His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies. Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Now conservatives are accusing Biden of ripping off Michael Avenatti, former lawyer to alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels and a onetime presidential hopeful. Speaking at a rally in Iowa on Tuesday, Biden told the crowd, “[Trump] says, ‘let's make America great again ... let's make America America again.”

It’s a slogan Avenatti, according to Fox News, tweeted he was “happy” to have Biden use. it also caught the attention of first son Donald Trump Jr.

Now Biden is plagiarizing Creepy Porn Lawyer. https://t.co/YKv4tZoUIf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 11, 2019

But Trump Jr.’s got it wrong, claims Scott Baio. The former Charles in Charge star says he was the first to use “let’s make America America again,” using the phrase during his speech at the 2016 Republican Convention. The actor also insisted that his words vary from “Let America Be America Again,” the title of a 1935 Langston Hughes poem.

Hey, @DonaldJTrumpJr , they both plagiarized it from me. I spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention and said it for your dad. My wife @MrsScottBaio even gave you a copy of my speech. https://t.co/VC6TXOoT3X — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 12, 2019

This is comical! @JoeBiden, you need to ask permission to borrow lines from MY ORIGINAL REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION SPEECH! https://t.co/FIH47UWrjg — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 12, 2019

Hey @JoeBiden and @MichaelAvenatti, you BOTH took MY catch phrase "MAKE AMERICA, AMERICAN AGAIN "from MY original speech in 2016. https://t.co/awqGz1A45Z — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 12, 2019

My 2016 "MAKE AMERICA AMERICA AGAIN" Speech. https://t.co/awqGz1A45Z — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 12, 2019

My 2016 speech at the Republican national Convention. Joe Biden is a plagiarizing fraud https://t.co/gkX5udyV8Y pic.twitter.com/EkU3heaj6F — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 12, 2019

Baio called Biden a “plagiarizing fraud” and retweeted a fan’s call for the presidential frontrunner to apologize.

The 58-year-old also fired back at a Biden supporter praising the Iowa remarks, tweeting, “this hashtag belongs to me.”

