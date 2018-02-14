Scott Baio Denies All Sexual Abuse Allegations, ‘Fully Expects’ to Be Cleared After Police Investigation

Scott Baio denied all allegations of sexual harassment and child abuse by his “Charles in Charge” co-stars Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky, during a press conference held Wednesday.

Baio was not present at the Los Angeles press conference, as he was with his family at his young daughter’s school event. Baio’s spokesman, Brian Glicklich, and civil attorney, Jennifer McGrath, spoke on the actor’s behalf. In a statement read by his representatives, Baio said, “For reasons I don’t understand, I am the target of false claims that threaten everything that is important in my life. I am hurt and I am angry, but mostly, I am stunned that anybody can be so cruel to attack not just me, but my family.”

“Scott denies every single claim of inappropriate behavior and there is absolutely nothing when you examine the facts and the evidence and the claims that have been made — almost every one of them can be refuted with evidence,” Baio’s reps said, questioning the credibility of Eggert and Polinsky, along with their attorney Lisa Bloom.

Baio’s spokesman and attorney speculated about Eggert and Polinsky’s motives, pointing to the “gigantic media tour” the duo has embarked on, due to their “hunger for publicity.” Baio’s reps said Eggert and Polinsky have started a “media witch hunt.”

“Alexander Polinsky, like Nicole Eggert, has made multiple inconsistent statements. And just like Eggert, Polinsky makes his statements in front of cameras with his lawyer Lisa Bloom, who many of you know, just defended Harvey Weinstein,” McGrath, Baio’s lawyer, said in her opening remarks at the press conference. “We certainly would prefer not to have all of this back and forth in the media, but we feel like we’re left with no choice, because unfortunately, Ms. Eggert and Mr. Polinsky and Ms. Bloom chose to litigate this in the media on an almost daily basis,” McGrath added.

Earlier today, Polinsky, Eggert and Bloom held a press conference together in L.A., during which Polinsky accused Baio of exposing his genitals on set, pulling his pants down in front of hundreds of people, and throwing hot tea in his face. Polinsky said he was harassed and endured repeated homophobic slurs from the time he was 11 to 15 years old on the set of “Charles in Charge.”

“Scott denies every one of those things,” Glicklich said, adding that Baio is “devastated” by Polinsky’s accusations. “Frankly, if we go through all of the allegations that were made in their various iterations, we could be here all day.”

Eggert has claimed that Baio continuously sexually harassed and abused her on the “Charles in Charge” set, referencing a situation when they had sexual intercourse when she was a minor at the age of 17. Baio maintains that Eggert was 18 years old at the time.

Baio’s representatives said both Eggert and Polinsky are continuously changing their stories, and have made numerous inconsistent statements. “Nicole Eggert has a track record of making false statements in criminal cases, and that is going to come out,” Glicklich said.

Baio has denied all allegations and has maintained his innocence, ever since Eggert first accused Baio with a tweet in late January.

At the press conference, Baio’s reps presented a photograph of Polinsky with Baio, which was taken seven years ago at Baio’s 50th birthday party, in response to Polinsky’s claim made earlier today during his press conference when he said he received an apology call from Baio about 10 years ago. Baio’s reps also showcased a past interview by Eggert in which she publicly spoke highly of her time with Baio on “Charles in Charge.”

In response to Bloom telling reporters earlier today that a dozen people from the set of “Charles in Charge” have reached out to corroborate Eggert and Polinsky’s claims, Baio’s reps said, “We’ll believe it when we see it. Given the ever-changing stories we’ve seen from them so far…we’re a bit skeptical.”

“Think of how many different stories you have heard,” Glicklich added. “Truth is not subjective. There is no ‘my truth’ or ‘your truth.’ There is one truth.”

As for the police investigation launched after Eggert and Polinsky went to the LAPD, Baio’s reps said the actor “is a strong supporter of law enforcement and what they do, and it’s safe to say he will cooperate,” though they “fully expect that Mr. Baio will be cleared.”