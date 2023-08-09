Here’s How to Score a Discounted Playstation 5 Console at Best Buy This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



If you’re looking to get your hands on Sony’s coveted Playstation 5, we have some good news: Best Buy has the PS5 in stock and available for $50 off right now as part of a limited-time offer. The regular Playstation 5 Console is marked down to $449 (originally $499+), while the Final Fantasy XVI Bundle is on sale for $509 (regularly $599+). These are the lowest prices we’re seeing online from the video game manufacturer.

More from Variety

best ps5 deal

Playstation 5 Console

Price: $499.99 $449.99

Buy Now



This is a rare chance to find the PS5 online — and at a discount. The best-selling Sony gaming console has been consistently sold out since it launched a few years ago, so the chances of finding a PS5 in stock have been slim. Getting a brand new Playstation on sale? That’s even more unheard of. There’s no word yet on how long the sale will last so we recommend adding to cart while the offer is still live.



The $50 discount applies to both the console on its own (with one controller), and the Final Fantasy XVI bundle, which includes the PlayStation 5 console, a DualSense wireless controller, Base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, USB cable, and Astro’s Playroom as a pre-installed game.

ps5 final fantasy xvi

PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle

Price: $559.99 $509.99

Buy Now



While Best Buy seems to have the largest inventory of PS5 consoles (as of this writing), you’ll also want to check out Walmart and Amazon, where both editions of the in-demand console appear to also be restocked. Amazon has the original PS5 Console on sale for $449 here. Amazon also has renewed Playstation consoles starting from $400 here.

ps5 deal

PlayStation 5 Console (Amazon)

Price: $499 $449

Story continues

Buy On Amazon



Amazon and Walmart aren’t the only online retailers to grant early access as part of their membership programs. GameStop’s restocks have been exclusive to Power Up Rewards Pro members in the past, meaning it might be worth it to invest in a Pro membership for $15 a month to get immediate access. The membership includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, a $5 reward coupons per month and a 10% extra trade credit on games and accessories.



If you’re able to snag a PS5 in time, make sure to check out our roundup of the best video games to play on your new console and the best gaming TVs to pair with your Playstation.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.