Scoping out Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade at Disney World

Some theme park rumors never die. They just circle around in an endless loop. Currently in heavy rotation is the unconfirmed notion that Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, a Magic Kingdom original, could be shut down.

The reasons behind that continue to be believable. The attraction – which features rifle replicas aimed at an Old West scene with cactii, tombstones, vultures and the like – is dated. It generates zero revenue. And whenever there’s a real-life shooting in the news, the cringe factor goes up.

Plus Frontierland is now in flux with the incoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (nee Splash Mountain), new version of Country Bear Jamboree and the Beyond Big Thunder project all within, well, shootin’ distance.

I recently spent an extended stretch at the gallery thanks to an afternoon thunderstorm. Here are five takeaways.

Like olden times

Like for all the vintage 1971 attractions, the nostalgia is real. It’s from a simpler time. And while it’s jarring to see a little princess fire away, is it really any worse than videogames of mass destruction?

I chatted with Eric Brandon, a visitor from Detroit, who was introducing his children to the attraction.

“I haven’t been here in about 30 years,” he said. “I do remember this. My father is the one that got me into shooting. So he saw it and we instantly partook.”

There’s also old-school humor involved that may remind folks of sister attraction Haunted Mansion – a little morbid, but with a rhyming scheme.

One Shootin’ tombstone: “Butch was nervous / his hand did shake / he drew on Luke / his last mistake.”

Free for all

Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade is included with regular Magic Kingdom admission.

“The fact that it’s free when you’re at Disney is actually so amazing,” Brandon said.

This hasn’t always been the case. Until 2021, the rate was 35 shots for $1.

Another change from the early days: The guns originally shot lead pellets, but the attraction switched to infrared light rifles in the early ’80s. The pellet phase harkens to an era when kids slept in the back window of cars and lived to tell.

Early and interactive

Sure, it’s dated but also ahead of its time. Hitting some targets – there are about 100 of them total – activates special effects. It’s not far afield of modern theme park activities/scavenger hunts such as A Pirate’s Adventure – Treasure of the Seven Seas at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at Epcot or “Harry Potter” wands at Universal Orlando parks.

Some nice touches at the shooting gallery: Hit the bridge and see what may be a ghost walk around the slats. Or hit the gravedigger’s shovel and a skeleton pops up. Again you get the Haunted Mansion vibes.

In the town scene, shooters can make the saloon come alive.

Everyday escape

Being tucked away at Frontierland may have helped the arcade last this long. But the spot also offers valuable commodities: shade from the Florida sun and shelter from the storms. It’s also good for seating folks who don’t want to joining the rest of their gun-slinging traveling party.

The no-nos

Finally, from the simple pleasures are best file, here’s a list of things Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade doesn’t have, but that’s OK.

The experience has no ammo, no scoring, no powering up, no prizes, no time limit, no Genie+ obligations, no intellectual property and no virtual queue.

