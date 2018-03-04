Get Out scoops top honours at Independent Spirit Awards

The last four winners of the best feature at the Spirits went on to win the best picture Oscar the following day.

Get Out took the top honours at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on the eve of the Oscars.

The film, starring Londoner Daniel Kaluuya, won best feature at the ceremony held on the beach in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

The last four winners in that category went on to win best picture the following day at the Academy Awards.

But Oscars favourite The Shape Of Water failed to get a look in at the Spirits despite its budget falling within the ceremony’s cap of around 20 million dollars (£14 million), which ruled out some of the other contenders.

Frances McDormand won best female for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while 22-year-old Timothee Chalamet won best male for Call Me By Your Name.

Jordan Peele, who also won best director for Get Out, said: “We are in the beginning of a renaissance right now.

“Where stories from the outsider, stories from the people in this room, the same stories that independent film-makers have been telling for years, are being honoured and recognised and celebrated.”

Previously 12 Years A Slave, Birdman, Spotlight and Moonlight won at the Spirits before triumphing the following day at the Oscars.