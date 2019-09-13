'Scooby-Doo' at 50: Original cartoon voice talks spinoffs, pot jokes and who's the gang's stealth MVP

Fifty years ago today, on Sept. 13, 1969, the Mystery Machine’s engine roared to life, transporting the five-member Scooby gang — Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and, of course, that pup named Scooby-Doo — on a cross-country mystery-solving spree that continues to this day. And from the very beginning of the Hanna-Barbera franchise’s long history, Frank Welker was in the driver’s seat. In 1969, the then-23-year-old voiceover novice landed the role of Scooby-Doo’s ascot-wearing sleuth-in-chief, Fred Jones. While poor Fred is often dismissed as the square-jawed straight arrow in a gang full of oddballs, Welker tells Yahoo Entertainment that his alter ego had one very important function in the group: “Fred was the only one who had a license, so I drove the Mystery Machine, right?” he says, chuckling. “As long as nobody took the van away from me, that gave me four-wheel power.”

Nobody’s dared to take the van away from Welker in the 50 years since Scooby-Doo first hit the airwaves in the form of the Saturday morning cartoon show, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? That series ran until 1976, but the Scooby gang has never left us, returning to the airwaves again and again in multiple spinoff series, as well as TV and direct-to-video features. And even as the animation styles and voice casts have changed, Welker has been the one constant. “To have had one job that lasts this long is remarkable,” remarks the now 73-year-old actor, whose lengthy list of voiceover credits has grown to include beloved shows like Transformers, Tiny Toon Adventures and Futurama.

And these days Welker actually has two jobs aboard the Mystery Machine: Since 2002, Welker has provided the voices of both Fred and Scooby-Doo, the latter being a role originated by one of Welker’s earliest mentors in the business, Don Messick. It didn’t take very many Scooby snacks to convince Welker to share some behind-the-scenes stories from his five decades piloting the Mystery Machine.

Welker’s dream role was Shaggy Rogers

View photos Frank Welker at work in the recording booth for the 2006 film, Curious George. (Photo: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection) More

By Welker’s own account, his Scooby-Doo career was a happy accident. In 1969, the Colorado-born performer was making appearances at stand-up comedy clubs around L.A., and part of his 20-minute set included a three-minute gag where he simulated the sounds of cats and dogs fighting. A commercial casting agent heard that routine and instantly called him in to provide those same growls and hisses for a Friskies dog food ad. But the job offers didn’t stop there. “It just so happened that his fiancé was casting a show at CBS called Scooby-Doo,” Welker remembers. “So I went over to Hanna-Barbera, and Joe Barbera was doing the session. He told me not to worry about Scooby, but wanted me to read for Shaggy and Fred.” A quick glance at the early character sketches for both characters left Welker with a clear preference. “Shaggy looked like a funny character — Fred was just a guy in an ascot.”

Welker wasn’t the only actor reading for those two roles: Broadcasting superstar Casey Kasem was in the same audition and started off reading Fred’s lines, while Welker read Shaggy. “I really liked Shaggy, and tried to have fun with that, and I know Casey wanted to do Fred because he wasn't really comfortable doing that kind of goofy Shaggy part. But then Joe [switched us], and Casey came up with that crazy, wonderful voice for Shaggy. Joe said that Fred was the all-American hero type and that I should just do my own voice. I was like, ‘I never saw myself as the hero type, but OK!’” If Welker was at all disappointed to have to play the stalwart hero instead of the comic relief, that quickly faded. “I’m kind of a comedian goofball, so it was a little bit hard being restricted, but I was just happy to be a part of the gang. And, of course, being the leader! Joe would tell me that Fred’s the leader of the gang, and I would say, ‘I guess you’re right.’”