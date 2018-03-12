    Apple TV and Amazon slammed over broadcasting Scientology TV network

    Ben Arnold
    Contributor
    The Church of Scientology (Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

    The likes of Apple and Amazon are on the receiving end of a backlash, over their plans to broadcast a new TV network from The Church of Scientology.

    According to Deadline, the network will broadcast 24-hours a day, and will launch tonight on various streaming service platforms.

    Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Google Play, iTunes, DirecTV and Amazon Fire are among the places you’ll be able to tune in.

    A slick tweeted video for the service announces: “The only thing more interesting than what you’ve heard… is what you haven’t.”


    The slogan feeds into the fact that the secretive organisation has long been the subject of rumour and speculation, not to mention harsh criticism.

    Former King of Queens actress Leah Remini has her own A&E documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which aims to expose its wrongdoing.

    Leah Remini (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Meanwhile, documentary maker Alex Gibney found former members of the organisation alleging abuse, exploitation and a culture of harassment in his award-winning Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

    Famous Scientologists include Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Juliette Lewis, Kirstie Alley, Giovanni Ribisi, and Elisabeth Moss.

    The announcement of the new network has found criticism being levelled at the content providers who will broadcast it.

    Some have even called for a boycott.











