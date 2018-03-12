Apple TV and Amazon slammed over broadcasting Scientology TV network

The likes of Apple and Amazon are on the receiving end of a backlash, over their plans to broadcast a new TV network from The Church of Scientology.

According to Deadline, the network will broadcast 24-hours a day, and will launch tonight on various streaming service platforms.

Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Google Play, iTunes, DirecTV and Amazon Fire are among the places you’ll be able to tune in.

A slick tweeted video for the service announces: “The only thing more interesting than what you’ve heard… is what you haven’t.”

three, two, one…HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA! It's TIME for us to tell OUR story… WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! pic.twitter.com/PCPaaW9M7c — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 11, 2018





The slogan feeds into the fact that the secretive organisation has long been the subject of rumour and speculation, not to mention harsh criticism.

Former King of Queens actress Leah Remini has her own A&E documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which aims to expose its wrongdoing.

View photos Leah Remini (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) More

Meanwhile, documentary maker Alex Gibney found former members of the organisation alleging abuse, exploitation and a culture of harassment in his award-winning Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

Famous Scientologists include Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Juliette Lewis, Kirstie Alley, Giovanni Ribisi, and Elisabeth Moss.

The announcement of the new network has found criticism being levelled at the content providers who will broadcast it.

Some have even called for a boycott.

@iTunes I am a subscriber and love you guys BUT this could cause a girl to #boycott …https://t.co/e8anocsFgz — sydney m conover (@SydOutLoud) March 11, 2018





Hey @Apple, @amazon, @RokuPlayer, why are you carrying the new channel for Scientology, a known scam that robs members of its cash under the guise of being a religion? — Leonardo Weber (@LeonardoWebr) March 12, 2018









@LeahRemini how can we boycott Scientology on Roku, Amazon and appletv? — Annie Fale (@Afale75) March 12, 2018





#JustSayNo2ScientologyNetwork Call Congress to remove their TAXFREE status, force them to build their own tech platform if they want one, and #BoycottTechCompanyappeasers Scientology TV Network Sets Launch On DirecTV, Apple, Roku And Amazon – Deadline. https://t.co/XL6JcP7a0t — Suzanne Hogan (@suzannehogan) March 11, 2018





So I guess on Amazon you can watch both NRA TV and Scientology TV. Or you could go outside and play! — Michael Abromowitz (@FootballExpert) March 12, 2018





Techies aiding a cult? "The Scientology Network is set to debut tomorrow evening on DirecTV, as well as on connected-TV platforms such as Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast" https://t.co/NYrFFU2q26 — Robert Heikkila (@newsouth418) March 11, 2018









@AppleTV How DARE you allow scientology to broadcast their garbage on your network!!!! — YYComeau (@YYComeauJ) March 12, 2018









Read more

Teri Hatcher ‘isn’t broke and homeless’

Sopranos prequel movie planned

James Corden dismisses ‘snobby’ Peter Rabbit critics



