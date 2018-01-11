Sci-fi stunner Altered Carbon releases full NSFW Netflix trailer

Netflix has released the first full trailer for its jaw-dropping sci-fi epic Altered Carbon.

The ambitious drama series is set 300 years in the future at a time when human consciousness can be digitally stored, allowing people to change and upgrade their bodies.

The series based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 cyberpunk novel stars a rather ripped Joel Kinnaman (The Killing, above) as an elite soldier with a tragic past assigned a new body in future San Francisco. The project is from writer-producer Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: Battle Angel, Shutter Island) with a pilot shot by Emmy-winning director Miguel Sapochnik (who helmed the “Battle of the Bastards” episode of Game of Thrones).

Check out our detailed walk-through of the Altered Carbon premise. Altered Carbon season 1 hits Netflix on Feb. 2.