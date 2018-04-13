    Schwarzenegger ‘good but not great’ after heart op

    By Associated Press Reporters
    The 70-year-old Terminator star thanked wellwishers for their support.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he is “good” but “not great yet” after heart surgery.

    The 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for their support.

    Schwarzenegger says he is feeling better, but is “not great yet”.

    He was seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory.

    Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled heart procedure on March 29 because a pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced.

    He was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on April 6.