School of the Arts Foundation honors Legacy and Lifetime donors at reception

Entertainment by a pair of music students from the Dreyfoos School of the Arts highlighted an evening to honor the school's special donors.

The 'Visionaries' event took place Jan. 21 at the Biltmore Palm Beach and recognized legacy and lifetime donors.

Legacy donors are those who have made commitments to include the foundation in their estate planning, while lifetime donors are those who have already contributed substantial financial support to the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation.

Northern Trust's Darlene Dzuba ― who also serves as chair of the school's foundation ― hosted the event, which included cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and music by Dreyfoos vocal sophomore Sage Duke and vocal/piano senior Isabella Bernal, who serenaded guests with contemporary hits from Alicia Keys to Stevie Wonder.

The evening also included brief remarks from foundation CEO Chris Snyder.

"Due to the commitment of our Visionaries and others who have made major contributions, the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation contributed $1.3 million to the school," Snyder said. "Legacy gifts ensure the Dreyfoos School of the Arts will be here for students in Palm Beach County for generations to come."

Visionary gifts enable the foundation to fund 15 artist residencies, $700,000 in scholarships, 30 guest artist visits and more than $55,000 for student expenses including private lessons, art supplies, travel, college prep and other needs that may be out of reach for some students and their families.

More than 75 people attended.

Proceeds assist the School of the Arts Foundation in its mission to support the arts and academic curriculum at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, a public arts high school.

