Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony returns on Saturday

Feb. 21—The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony in Yuba City is next up in a series of student recognition programs hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture serves as the Northern California Regional Affiliate for the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, covering seven counties: Colusa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba. This is the only program that the group manages beyond its traditional two-county service area.

Now in its sixth year as the Northern California affiliate, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture received an all-time record high of over 200 submissions in both categories. This year's Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.

Many of the art submissions will be on display and notebooks will be available with the printed writing submissions. Select readings from the writing award winners will take place during the awards ceremony and a keynote address will be delivered by Robert Summa, editor of the Appeal-Democrat.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

"Please join us as we honor the achievements of creative teens," Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture wrote in a statement. "We feel that now, more than ever, it is important to recognize creative accomplishments and provide students with the support and resources they need to make creativity a lifelong pursuit. We hope you'll join us at the ceremony and help honor these remarkable young artists and writers."

Since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have aimed to recognize the vision, ingenuity, and talent of America's youth. Scholastic Awards alumni include Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Lena Dunham, Robert Redford, Joyce Carol Oates, and many others.

Earning a Scholastic art or writing award is often the first moment of validation for a young artist or writer and can function as a catalyst that leads to a lifelong commitment to developing and applying their creative gift. The program helps celebrate the accomplishments of creative students, extending opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships to teenagers who demonstrate an exceptional aptitude in writing and art.