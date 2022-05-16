Schitt's Creek Star Sarah Levy Expecting First Baby with Husband Graham Outerbridge

Sarah Levy Pregnant

Sarah Levy/Instagram

The Schitt's Creek family is getting a new bébé!

Sarah Levy, who played Twyla Sands on the comedy series, announced on Instagram Monday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Graham Outerbridge.

The 35-year-old actress shared a photo of herself smiling and cradling her baby bump while wearing a pair of striped shorts, an unbuttoned linen top and a fedora.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" she captioned the post, tagging Outerbridge.

Fellow Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy expressed her excitement in the comments, writing, "REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Schitt's Creek Alum Sarah Levy Marries Actor and Producer Graham Outerbridge

Levy married actor and producer Outerbridge in October 2021.

The actress's brother and former Schitt's Creek costar, Dan Levy, shared news of the wedding on his Instagram last year, posting a black-and-white photo of the sibling duo dancing up a storm after the ceremony.

"My sister got married this weekend," Dan captioned the post.

"This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor," he added. "Love you, @sarahplevy."

Sarah confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo strip from the pair's photo booth session.

"Bells are ringing," she wrote. "10.16.2021."

Sarah and Outerbridge have been together since at least 2018. The producer first shared a photo of the two on Instagram in 2018 from a vacation they took together in Bermuda. The actress then posted a picture of the pair from an event in Lake Placid, New York.

Outerbridge has frequently praised Sarah on social media. When Schitt's Creek concluded in April 2020 after six seasons, he raved about his wife's role on the series.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in character. "She's the most talented and graceful person I've met, and I'm luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"