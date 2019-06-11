'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire and Teddy Geiger Call Off Engagement After 6 Months

From Cosmopolitan

Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire and Teddy Geiger have called off their engagement.

The couple got engaged just six months ago and recently unfollowed each other on social media.

Bummer news for people completely obsessed with the cast of Schitt's Creek (so...everyone, right?): actress Emily Hampshire-who plays Stevie!-has called off her engagement to Teddy Geiger-at least according to a new report from Page Six.

The couple had been together for about a year, and their breakup comes just six months after Emily had proposed to Teddy with a heard-shaped diamond. They'd been dating for just a few months at the time, and Teddy seemed pretty pumped, writing "Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said... YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire."

Flash-forward a few months and Teddy + Emily are no longer following each other on Instagram, though it remains unclear what went wrong in the relationship. However, a source confirms to Page Six that “they are over" and “will not get back together.”

FYI, Teddy last appeared on Emily's (now private) Instagram back in April, and they walked a red carpet together in March.

As of now, Emily is in Canada and seems pretty busy filming the best show on tv (please give it all the awards, Emmys) Schitt's Creek. The beloved series is in its final season, so get ready to cry hysterically.

