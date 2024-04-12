The ‘Scary Movie’ Franchise Is Set for a Reboot

Paramount Pictures and Miramax are teaming up with Neal H. Moritz, a name synonymous with the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, to reboot the Scary Movie series. This collaboration is looking to refresh the iconic series that has been a staple in the horror-comedy genre since its debut in 2000. Spanning five films, the original Scary Movie franchise carved out a niche by humorously critiquing and parodying the clichés and plot devices of mainstream horror films.

This reboot marks a significant moment under the first-look deal between the two companies, with financing from Miramax and distribution by Paramount. The timing capitalizes on the enduring popularity of horror films, which continue to perform well at the box office, thereby providing a rich vein of contemporary material for Scary Movie to explore and spoof.

According to Variety, this reboot is part of Paramount and Miramax's broader strategy to leverage recognizable properties with a new angle. While the specifics of the cast and the horror movies to be targeted are currently undisclosed, the project promises to bring a fresh and relevant take to the beloved series. Production is anticipated to start in the fall of 2024, slated for a 2025 release.