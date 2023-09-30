Scary Fun: Get your horror and hysteria at a variety of spooky venues

Sep. 30—There's no shortage of Halloween haunts in the area.

Boyd County

Midnite Malice Haunted House will be at Camp Landing this year, moving from its previous Flatwoods location.

Opening will be Sept. 22 and will continue through Oct. 29. Admission: $11. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/Midnite-Malice-Tickets.

—Recently the site of the filming of a video by the band 3 Days Under, Bogie's Haunted House, at 1550 Wolohan Drive in Ashland, will offer new "twists and turns, with spooks at every corner," said owner Richard Mullins. Admission: TBA. (606) 571-2281.

Greenup County

A new vortex tunnel is one of the many additions to The West Russell ScareHouse at 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods, owner Teddy Sparks said. Open this weekend and Fridays and Saturdays in October; Admission is $15. Concession stand and restrooms available. For more, visit the Facebook page.

—Rc Haunted Asylum, at 20 Antique Loop in South Shore, opened two weeks ago on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight, with the final night Oct. 28. Admission is $15. Visit the Facebook page.

—Flatwoods Haunted House, by Flatwoods City Park; open weekends; admission is $10.

Lawrence County

With the theme "Dark Baptism," Fallsburg Fearplex, at 5650 Ky. 3 North, Louisa, includes a haunted house, Crazy Creek, FreakFair and Appalachian Nightmare 3D. It's recommended visitors be at least 12. Open every Friday and Saturday night through Nov. 4. Visit fallsburgfearplex.com.

West Virginia

Ghouls got an early start at Fear On The Farm, with the Vampire Ball in August.

The thrills and chills are available on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight. Monster Mash Weekend will be Oct. 13 and 14; "Rocky Horror Picture Show" Weekend will be Oct. 20 and 21; Trunk or Treat will be from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, with Oct. 29 as the rain date. Blackout haunted house will be Oct. 26.

The attraction is at 8325 Winfield Road in Winfield. (304) 437-2860.

—At 335 Hall St. in Wayne, Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction opened Friday; the venue will be open Fridays and Saturdays through October and the first weekend in November. Admission: $20; fasts pass is $35. (304) 563-6921.

—The schedule for the Haunted Majestic, at 6100 Kyle Land, Huntington, is every Friday and Saturday through October. It's the only floating haunted house in the Tri-State. Open on weekends. Admission: $20; V IP passes: $30. (304) 963-0271.

Each weekend will bring a different TV/internet horror movie host to the site and Oct. 13 will include a special event, including special photo ops with West Virginia's Jason Voorhees; admission is $13 on Oct. 13.

Also attending on Oct. 13 will be Dr. Gangene, host of Dr. Gangene Cinetarium, a long-running TV horror program. Dr. Gangene is played by Hendersonville, Tenn., actor Larry Underwood.

Also making an appearance that weekend will be Chesapeake, Ohio, artist Justin Hunt, who will bring original paintings to sell and display. Subject matter focuses on horror, with portraits of such iconic characters as Jason, Freddy and Pennywise.

Ohio

Horror in The Holler will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at Izaak Walton Lake, 554 Township Road, 140 Pedro. Cost: $10 (cash only)

—Fright at the Fairgrounds "Haunted Barn" will be open Saturdays in October from 8 to 11 p.m. "Scardey Cats Kiddie Hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28. It's at Jackson County Fairgrounds at 96 Meadow Run Road, Wellston. Admission is $15.

—Scare at the Meigs Fair will operate from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13. 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. The event will be at 41850 Fairgrounds Lane, Pomeroy. Admission is $5.

—The Orchard Haunted Attraction, at 2120 Nauvoo Pond Creek, West Portsmouth, will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is$15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger.

—Terror in the Trees Haunted Attraction will be open 8 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October. It's at Jacobs Cemetery Road, Lucasville. Fast pass is $25; general admission is $15.

—Backwoodz Oddities presents The Last Carnival Haunted House will be available from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through October. It's at 832 Valley Road in Waverly. Hell Night will be from midnight to 2 a.m. Oct. 14, with admission $25; Lights On Day, which will be Oct. 21, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. and cost is $5. General admission is $15, with fast pass $25.

Events

—Oct. 6, 4:30 to 6 p.m. — West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Milton, W.Va.

—Oct. 13, 6 to 10 p.m. — Zombie Prom to benefit Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, McConnell House, Wurtland. Advance tickets $25 per person at allevents.in/greenup/80003130503858?ref=sharer or $35 at the event.

—Oct. 21 — CK AutumnFest begins in Ceredo and Kenova, W.Va.

—Oct. 21 — Flatwoods Harvest Festival, Flatwoods City Park; old-fashioned games, food trucks and live music, including Wicked Peace, Ryan Bonner Band, Rail City Dulcimer and Jace Turley.

—Oct. 24, 6 p.m. — C-K AutumnFest Parade, U.S. 60, Ceredo and Kenova.

—Oct. 14, 1 to 5 p.m. — Flatwoods Fall Festival, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods.

—Oct. 14, 5 to 9 p.m. — At the Park After Dark, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods.

—Oct. 27 — "The Rocky Horrow Show," Paramount Players, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.

—Oct. 27, to 5 to 8 p.m. — Family friendly, safe Trick or Treat, Museum of Radio and Technology, 1640 Florence Ave., Huntington.

—Oct. 28 — "The Rocky Horrow Show," Paramount Players, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.

