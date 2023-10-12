Scarlett Johansson Weighs In On Pamela Anderson’s Bold Fashion Week Look

Scarlett Johansson has nothing but praise for Pamela Anderson’s bold decision to go makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week.

The former “Baywatch” star wowed with her bare-faced look at several shows last month, something that Johansson described as both “different” and “powerful.”

“I think it is definitely different to see somebody that’s in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on,” the Oscar winner told PopSugar in an interview published on Wednesday. “It’s just very different from what we’re used to.”

“It’s a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist,” she explained. “It’s powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms.”

Pamela Anderson pictured at Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

Anderson, who also wore little to no makeup in her documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” opened up about her decision to go with a more pared-back look after the death of her late friend and makeup artist, Alexis Vogel.

“She was the best,” Anderson told Elle magazine in August. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

And for now, Anderson is enjoying doing the transition, calling it “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

She told the magazine, “I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.”

Related...