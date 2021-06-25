Scarlett Johansson says Colin Jost required spoiler alerts while reading 'Black Widow' lines with her

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson (Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

At the end of a long day battling deadly assassins, fighting in a leather jacket, and speeding across England on a motorcycle, it would probably be nice to come home and tell your partner about it.

That was only a partial option for Scarlett Johansson, whose husband, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update coanchor Colin Jost, only wanted limited details about her days filming Marvel's Black Widow when she came home.

Johansson exposed Jost's spoiler over-caution during a recent interview on The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, telling the host how their evening conversations went following a long day of work for both of them in London.

"When we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there - he was shooting Tom and Jerry - which worked out great because we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare," the actress said. "And if I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever, he couldn't hear - he was just not wanting to hear anything - anything - about it, anything about the details - of course he wants to know, 'How was your day?' but as soon as it was like, 'Can you read this scene with [me]?' he was like, 'Am I gonna get any spoilers?'"

Before Jost helped his wife out, it seems he asked for warnings (presumably rather than finding them out for the first time when reading something out loud).

"He wanted to know 'spoiler alert' before we read lines together. Can you believe that?" Johansson laughed.

Johansson and Jost tied the knot last October, announcing their nuptials via Meals on Wheels' Instagram account.

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ premier on July 9.

