Scarlett Johansson Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson is giving us all a throwback.

During a recent conversation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, the host reminded listeners that Scarlett had once been married to Ryan Reynolds in the mid-2000s.

"Oh that's right!" Gwyneth remarked, per the Daily Mail. "I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!"

The Black Widow actress laughed at the recognition, noting, "Yes! We weren't married very long," to which Gwyneth quipped, "It still counts!"

The Goop founder then confessed the Red Notice star is a fan favorite among her family with husband Brad Falchuk, sharing, "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home."

And as Scarlett put it, "He's a good guy!"

Scarlett and Ryan, who were married from 2008-2011, have since both moved on, with Scarlett marrying journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014—the exes are parents to Rose, 8—before splitting in 2017. Scarlett then wed Colin Jost in 2020 and the two share 20-month-old son Cosmo.

Two years ago, Colin praised his wife in his 2020 memoir, A Very Punchable Face, writing that she has "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human."

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Cutest Pics

"I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before," the Saturday Night Live cast member continued. "I feel more confident committing to what I'm working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not."

As for Ryan, he and Blake Lively have been together for over a decade after tying the knot in 2012, and the couple—who just welcomed their fourth child together in February—are also parents to James, 8, Inez, 6 and Betty, 3.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Back in 2016, the Deadpool star reflected on the life he's built with the Gossip Girl alum while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I want to thank my wife Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me," Ryan said in his acceptance speech. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App