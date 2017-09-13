Scarlett Johansson Finalizes Divorce From Romain Dauriac: 'We Remain Close Friends and Co-Parents'

Scarlett Johansson is once again a single lady.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress -- who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 -- and Romain Dauriac revealed in a joint statement to ET that their divorce was finalized. "We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment," the statement reads.

MORE: Scarlett Johansson Debuts Massive New Back Tattoo on 'Avengers: Infinity War' Set

The two reportedly submitted a sealed settlement in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to Page Six, whichbroke the news of the exes' divorce being finalized.

In January, reports surfaced that the Avengers star had split from her husband of two years. Two months later, she filed for divorce on the grounds that the marriage was irretrievably broken. She requested joint legal custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Rose, and asked that residential custody be consistent with the child's best interests. In addition, Johansson also requested that the couple's prenuptial agreement signed on Sept. 24, 2014, be enforced.

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson Meets Her Look-Alike Grandma at 'Rough Night' Premiere

In March, Dauriac's lawyer, Harold Mayerson, told Page Sixthat the two were disagreeing over where their daughter should be raised. "He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling," Mayerson said. "It will be an interesting process."

Johansson also addressed the split in a statement released to ET after filing for divorce. "As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," the statement read. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."

MORE: Is Mel B Making a Statement About Her Divorce With Her MTV VMAs Dress?

In February, Johansson opened up to ET about the difficulties of being a working mom. "I don't profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it's an incredible gift," she said. "I think you always feel a little bit of guilt… If you're at work, you feel like you're missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you're with your kid, you feel like you're not giving enough to your job. It's a balance."

As for her love life, Johansson has been romantically linked to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost since May.