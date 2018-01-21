Scarlett Johansson calls out James Franco at the Women's March: 'I want my pin back'

Scarlett Johansson was among the many actresses to speak at yesterday’s Women’s March, but few were as pointed in their remarks as the “Avengers” star. Addressing a crowd in Los Angeles, Johansson made a comment about men abusing their positions of power that was widely speculated — and later confirmed — to have been directed toward James Franco. Watch below.

“My mind baffles: How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?” she asked before adding, “I want my pin back, by the way.”

“How is it okay for someone in a position of power to use that power to take advantage of someone in a lesser position? Just because you can, does that ever make it okay?”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Johansson’s rep confirmed that the remark was “meant for and referring to Franco.”

Ending her speech, Johansson said, “No more pandering. No more feeling guilty about hurting someone’s feelings when something doesn’t feel right for me. I have made a promise to myself to be responsible to myself, that in order to trust my instincts I must first respect them.”

