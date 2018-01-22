Scarlett Johansson asks James Franco for her Time's Up pin badge back

Scarlett Johansson took a swipe at James Franco during the Women’s March in Los Angeles over the weekend, even demanding her Time’s Up pin badge back from him.

Johansson addressed the crowd on Saturday, and referred to men who have abused their positions of power in the entertainment business.

“My mind baffles: How could a person publicly stand by an organisation that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?” she asked

“I want my pin back, by the way.”

“How is it okay for someone in a position of power to use that power to take advantage of someone in a lesser position? Just because you can, does that ever make it okay?”

A rep for Johansson later confirmed to the LA Times that the remarks were ‘meant for and referring to Franco’.

“No more pandering. No more feeling guilty about hurting someone’s feelings when something doesn’t feel right for me. I have made a promise to myself to be responsible to myself, that in order to trust my instincts I must first respect them”

Five women have come forward with allegations of sexual impropriety while working with the Disaster Artist star, who attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night, allegations he has denied.

Alison Brie, Franco’s sister-in-law, addressed the accusations while attending the awards show too.

“I think that above all, what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” she said.

“I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all of the information.

“But of course, now is the time for listening and that’s what we are all trying to do.”

