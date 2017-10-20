Scarlett Johansson & ‘Avengers’ Mates Slate Puerto Rico Benefit

Scarlett Johansson and cast mates from the Avengers franchise will perform a benefit reading of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town on November 6 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre. So far, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo have signed on for the reading of Wilder’s American classic, with Kenny Leon directing the event, which is being organized by Johansson. The star promises additional, surprise appearances by celebrities and friends. All proceeds from the one-night-only event will be donated to support the relief efforts in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless,” Johansson said in announcing the event. “It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”

Johansson is in Atlanta filming the next Avengers movie. “We immediately asked how we could help,” said producer John Gore, whose John Gore Organization is backing the benefit. “We couldn’t be happier to support our friend, Scarlett, and her co-stars in producing this evening for such a worthy cause.”

The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund will be housed at the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and funds will be used to support immediate relief, recovery and equitable rebuilding in Puerto Rico for low-income communities of color hit hardest by the storm. The fund will support organizations working on the front lines with these communities.

Tickets go on sale October 23 through FoxTheatre.org/OurTown.

