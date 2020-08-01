'Scandal' star Katie Lowes is pregnant, expecting a second child with husband Adam Shapiro

"Scandal" star Katie Lowes and her husband, Adam Shapiro, are expecting their second child.

The 38-year-old actress, who has a parenting podcast, announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Friday.

Lowes shared a series of four photos featuring what appear to be FaceTime pictures of a masked Lowes showing ultrasound photos or video at different stages of her pregnancy, with Shapiro reacting in the bottom left corner — often with a thumbs up.

"We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020. 👶🏻 Adam, Albee, and I are so excited!" she wrote, accompanying her caption with three hearts plus a fourth, for the new addition to their growing family.

Lowes' post received a flurry of congratulations from fans and celebrity friends.

"BEST NEWS EVER 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰" wrote Kerry Washington, who starred as Olivia Pope in "Scandal" alongside Lowes' Quinn Perkins.

"Somebody was getting busy during covid!!!! Yahoo!" wrote comedian and actress Chelsea Handler.

"Katie !!!!!!!! Omg I’m so happy for you guys !!!!!!" Jamie-Lynn Sigler added.

There were also multiple comments tied to Shondaland, the television production company founded by Shonda Rhimes, the creator of "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy." Lowes has another role in Rhimes' upcoming "Inventing Anna," based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” which is expected to premiere on Netflix, according to Deadline.

Shondaland's imprint, Shondaland Digital, is home to Lowes' parenting podcast, "Katie's Crib," which covers "the unexpected joys, pains, and hilarity of motherhood," according to its Instagram page. Lowes' podcast made its debut in Nov. 2018, just over a year after her first child was born.

Lowes and Shapiro welcomed their son, Albee Shapiro, in October 2017, after Lowes announced the news on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the previous May.

She shared the news on her Instagram once again, at the time — and had already made the little one into a "Scandal" fan.

"Baby’s‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!‬ @shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator," she wrote.

