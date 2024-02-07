‘I saw that big girl’: A24 drops second ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ trailer

Hot off its Sundance premiere (and chock-a-block with ebullient blurbs) A24 released the second trailer for “Love Lies Bleeding” on Wednesday morning.

The edgy crime-romance with a classic ‘90s indie vibe stars Katy M. O’Brian as a hulking bodybuilder caught up with some dirty deals, Kristen Stewart as her love interest, Jena Malone as the love interest’s pal, and Ed Harris as a “wait, is that Ed Harris?”-looking gangster (and Stewart’s onscreen father) with truly awful hair. The film is directed and co-written by Rose Glass, whose previous picture was the supernatural nursing horror project Saint Maud.

“Love Lies Bleeding” (which does not appear to have anything to do with the Elton John song) was met a great deal of praise from (most) critics at Sundance. Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri hailed the lead performances by O’Brian, a former martial arts trainer and Indiana police officer before landing roles on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Mandalorian,” and “Spencer” Oscar-nominee Stewart. Bloody Disgusting’s Meegan Navarro called Glass a visionary.

