Savannah Guthrie Misses Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Due to Flu-Like Illness: 'I'm So Sad'

Savannah Guthrie was not in attendance for the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.

The Today co-host, 50, shared an Instagram post on Wednesday ahead of NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which began at 8 p.m., holding a thermometer that showed a 101.8 temperature.

"UGH - flu or something like it since Monday," Guthrie wrote alongside the photo. "I'm so sad to miss the tree lighting and TODAY. Hopefully it passes soon!"

She said that she would "miss everyone" but that she would "be watching" the special, which she was slated to host alongside Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez.

Guthrie received well wishes from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who wrote, "I have the EXACT same flu. And same temp."

Her Today family also sent their love.

Kristen Welker wrote, "Oh I'm so sorry!! Feel better soon- It won't be the same without you!" Sheinelle Jones commented, "Oh no 😢 Love you and hope you kick this soon 💕."

Guthrie isn't the only Today star who wasn't at the annual event.

Al Roker — who has been absent from the NBC morning show for four weeks now — had to miss this year's Christmas tree lighting as he's recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs that sent him to the hospital earlier this month. He was rushed back to the hospital just one day after he was discharged.

Roker's absence comes shortly after he missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last week, his first time not appearing at the iconic parade in 27 years.

During NBC's broadcast of the 96th annual parade on Thursday, his fellow morning show co-hosts sent Roker well wishes.

"For the past 27 parades, at this moment, Savannah, we would turn to Al Roker, who is our Today show colleague and our best pal," Kotb said. "But as a lot of you have heard, Al's recovering — he's recovering very well from a recent medical issue. And we just want to say, we love you Al. Wondering if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery."