Savannah Guthrie Documents Journey To TODAY After She Overslept

That feeling of squinting at the clock and frantically realizing you’ve overslept for work is the worst, and Savannah Guthrie can relate.

The TODAY co-anchor shared some candid shots of having to hustle to get ready for Thursday’s show after she overslept and ended up rushing into the studio around 6:45 a.m.

Savannah Guthrie (savannahguthrie / Instagram)

“Fifteen minutes ago with no hair, no makeup, it was a terrifying sight, but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in, and I’m very happy to be here,” Savannah said at the open of Thursday’s show.

Savannah shared the fire drill leading to her getting ready on time, starting with a makeup-free shot on her Instagram story with the caption, “Overslept big time, it’s 6:34 a.m. and I’m still in the car.”

Savannah Guthrie (savannahguthrie / Instagram)

She followed with a video of her getting her hair and makeup done by the TODAY crew at 6:40 a.m. with the word “miracle workers” written on it.

“This is a miracle,” she says in the next video she shared walking into Studio 1A. “I’m going to make it!”

By the time she joined Craig Melvin at the desk to start the show, you would have no idea of the frenetic pace of the last 30 minutes. She welcomed everyone to the program and noted that regular co-anchor Hoda Kotb had the morning off.

“You almost had the morning off as well,” Craig said with a smile. “Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!”

Savannah has had a sense of humor about sharing her relatable mishaps of work life, including wearing her shirt backward all morning on the show earlier this month and wearing her dress backward during an episode of the show in 2020.