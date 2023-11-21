Savannah Chrisley shares 'amazing' update on parents Todd and Julie's appeal case

Savannah Chrisley (pictured), daughter of reality-TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, excitedly updated fans on her parents' appeal case on Instagram Monday.

The holiday season just got a little brighter for Savannah Chrisley and family.

Savannah, daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video update on her parents’ appeals case. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were originally charged and convicted for involvement in an extensive bank fraud scheme in June 2022.

As Savannah was discussing her family’s Thanksgiving plans amid Todd and Julie’s prison sentences, the 26-year-old excitedly revealed that she’d received a phone call notifying her that the appeals court had granted a request for oral arguments in her parents’ case.

"We are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to,” Savannah said. But after the call, “I literally was sobbing. It is one step closer to getting mom and dad home. The kids are freaking out. I'm freaking out. … It's just amazing."

Savannah said oral arguments begin the week of March 25, 2024, and will represent a critical point in Todd and Chrisley’s case.

"Only about 6% of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news,” Savannah said. “We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. God is good. Thanksgiving win!"

What happened to Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons in the South on their USA Network shows, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, after being found guilty on federal charges last year.

Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

In September, Todd and Julie’s prison sentences were reduced. A records search by USA TODAY shows Todd's release date from FPC Pensacola in Florida is currently Dec. 8, 2032, making his sentence more than two years shorter than his original 12 years. Julie's release from FMC Lexington in Kentucky is set for Sept. 4, 2028, about one year earlier than her original release date.

Todd, left, and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, after being found guilty on federal charges in 2022. In September, their sentences were reduced.

The couple's lawyer, Jay Surgent, a white collar criminal defense attorney in New Jersey, told USA TODAY in September that the Federal Bureau of Prisons decided to reduce Todd and Julie's sentences because they were convicted of nonviolent offenses and have been "model inmates" since reporting to their respective prisons in January.

Savannah and the rest of her family are reportedly planning a reality TV comeback. She and siblings Chase and Grayson, as well as Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe and Todd's mother, Faye Chrisley, are slated to star in an unscripted docuseries, according to a press release obtained by Variety and Deadline in August.

The show, produced by Scout Productions, will follow the family as they adjust to life with their parents behind bars.

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions," Savannah said. "Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We’re so happy to be back."

Contributing: Charles Trepany and KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY

