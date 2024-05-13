Savannah Chrisley Served Legal Papers Over Brother’s 2022 Car Crash

The Chrisleys haven’t been able to catch a break since reporting to prison in January 2023. In addition to Todd and Julie Chrisley’s mounting legal woes, they’re dealing with Grayson Chrisley’s lawsuit. The 17-year-old slammed into the back of a man’s 2020 Dodge Ram back in November 2022.

Patrick Rykwalder said the reality star “failed to act appropriately under the circumstances,” including “maintaining a safe operating distance.” As part of his suit, he requested phone records from Verizon and AT&T. However, Todd and Julie said it was an attempt to “harass” and shame them.

It’s official: Savannah has been served legal papers relating to Grayson’s 2022 crash

According to RadarOnline, Patrick told the courts that a process server traced Savannah Chrisley down to serve her. Thanks to the report, we know Savannah was served papers in February at her “4-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 5,229 sq. ft. home.”

The report also noted Patrick served Julie by himself at her prison facility in Kentucky.

Since the news of this legal battle became public, Todd and Julie have asked the courts to seal the case to keep their personal details private. Their lawyers argued they are “national television personalities” and sealing this would “protect their privacy, especially in light of [Julie] and [Todd’s] appeals of their recent criminal convictions.”

They continued, saying the lawsuit “concerns matters of private concern or of little legitimate public interest, and disclosure would result in serious embarrassment or other specific harm.”

Patrick replied to the claims, saying the family’s attempt to keep their case private contradicts their actions.

“The irony of these arguments is that the Defendants have exploited the facts of this case to remain relevant by making statements to media outlets. They’ve posted about the facts of the case on various social media platforms and … discussed … the case on podcasts,” Patrick’s lawyer said.

