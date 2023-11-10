Savannah Chrisley Says There's Been 'Retaliation' Against Dad Todd in Prison After Public Advocacy

It's been "really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything," Savannah said of her campaign for fair treatment

FOX via Getty; USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Savannah Chrisley and dad, Todd Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley’s prison advocacy hasn’t garnered all positive results.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said her parents — Todd and Julie Chrisley — have felt the effects of her complaints about their respective prisons internally. "It's been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything," Savannah, 26, told Entertainment Tonight.

"That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad," she continued. "There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]."

The concerns come after Savannah began advocating for better living conditions for her parents, who are serving a combined 15 years on fraud charges after a reduced sentence. She, along with brother Chase Chrisley, previously called out Todd’s prison in Pensacola, Florida for its alleged treatment of its inmates.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Chase Chrisley attend NBCUniversal's Summer Press Day in 2016.

"Their conditions are just so s---ty, too. Like, everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all," Chase, 27, previously said on the Chasin' Birdies podcast. "I mean, they got like black mold [where my dad is], and my mom's place is even worse. I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning. They're in a camp. It's better than like being behind a wall."

The family fought for home confinement for Todd and Julie but were denied. The family’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told PEOPLE an investigation is taking place into the response to the Chrisleys' request.

Todd and Julie reported to their respective prisons in January to begin their years-long sentences. Since their sentences have already been reduced, Todd will be released nearly two years early in 2033 and Julie’s sentence was shortened by 14 months, giving her a 2028 release date.

Both Chrisleys are in the process of appealing their convictions. The family as a whole denies any wrongdoing and maintains Todd and Julie were unfairly incarcerated.



