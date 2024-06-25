Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Mom Julie's Overturned Prison Sentence

Originally appeared on E! Online

Savannah Chrisley has weighed in on a new update in her family's legal battle.

After mom Julie Chrisley's prison sentence was overturned, the Growing Up Chrisley star celebrated by posting the court ruling to her Instagram Story June 24 and writing, "The fight never ends" with a hands raised emoji.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on June 21 to overturn Julie's sentencing after she was given seven years behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud. The appeals panel determined there was not enough evidence to show she had been part of the bank fraud scheme when it first began in 2006, so it ordered a resentencing to account for only crimes she was convicted of being involved in after 2007.

"The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record," the judges stated in their ruling. "So, we vacate Julie's sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly."

The case will next move to a lower court to make a judgment on how her new sentencing will be decided.

However, the convictions for Julie, husband Todd Chrisley and accountant Peter Tarantino were all upheld, and Todd is continuing to serve his 12-year sentence. Peter is also seeking to have his conviction overturned and has requested a new trial, according to the Associated Press.

The Chrisley family's lawyer Alex Little spoke out about the legal win on June 22, telling People, "We're pleased that the Court agreed that Julie's sentence was improper, but we're obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd's appeal."

The attorney said they will continue to challenge their convictions.

"The family appreciates the continued support they've received throughout this process," the lawyer added. "And they're hopeful for more good news in the future."

E! News has reached out to the Chrisleys' legal team for comment but has not heard back.

