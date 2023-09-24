Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to ex Nic Kerdiles after fatal motorcycle crash: 'We loved hard'

Savannah Chrisley is mourning the loss of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles after he died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville Saturday. He was 29.

Chrisley, 26, shared a boomerang video of herself kissing Kerdiles on her Instagram Stories Saturday night. "I'm still hoping you respond to my text," she wrote alongside the clip.

In another story, the "Chrisley Knows Best" alum posted a photo of them holding hands on the beach.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today … I miss and love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of 'I love you,' " Chrisley captioned the photo. "Please send me a sign that you’re ok … maybe it’ll be thru a ham and cheese crepe. Or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake."

Savannah Chrisley paid tribute to her ex Nic Kerdiles after his death from a motorcycle accident.

The reality star added: "We loved hard … and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

Kerdiles, a real-estate broker and former professional hockey player, was engaged to Chrisley and appeared on her family's reality TV shows "Chrisley Knows Best" and "Growing Up Chrisley" in 2018 and 2019. The couple broke up in 2020.

Metro Nashville Police identified Kerdiles as the motorcyclist killed after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of 14th Avenue North at Wheless Street.

Nashville police told The Tennessean that a preliminary investigation shows that Kerdiles was driving his Indian Motorcycle west on Wheless Street around 3:30 a.m. when he ran a stop sign and struck the driver's side of a BMW SUV.

Police say there were no signs of impairment at the scene from either driver. Kerdiles was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

No charges are anticipated, police said.

Kerdiles was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He played two seasons with the Ducks between 2016 and 2018, according to hockeydb.com. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where he played with the Wisconsin Badgers.

In 2018, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets for Chase De Leo and spent one season playing with the Manitoba Moose minor league team.

Contributing: Juan Buitrago, The Tennessean

